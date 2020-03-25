Stonington man’s death ruled a suicide

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• March 25, 2020 7:48 am

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

A Stonington man who was found dead in his home Monday died from suicide, authorities said.

The 41-year-old man’s body was found inside a Weed Field Road home about 2 p.m. Monday, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

His body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where officials determined Tuesday that he died as a result of a suicide, according to McCausland. Authorities initially considered the man’s death suspicious.

The BDN is not identifying the man, whose name was released by authorities, for privacy reasons.