March 24, 2020
Licenses waived as inland Maine waters open for fishing

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Fly fishermen try their hands at catching landlocked salmon at Grand Lake Stream during opening day of open water fishing season in this April 1, 2017, file photo.
The Associated Press

All inland waters in Maine are open for fishing, and the requirement that anglers need a recreational license is suspended until the end of April.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she made the rule change to encourage people in the state to enjoy the outdoors while Maine and the U.S. grapple with the coronavirus outbreak. It’s important to continue practicing social distancing, Mills said.

The new rules went into effect on March 20, and many Mainers made use of them over the weekend. Mills said the order is meant to tell Mainers “the great outdoors is still open.”

Maine has more than 6,000 lakes and ponds and more than 32,000 miles of rivers and streams.

 

