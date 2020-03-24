4 more die from coronavirus in Massachusetts

Steven Senne | AP Steven Senne | AP

• March 24, 2020 8:08 am

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, 107 Maine residents have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Four more people in Massachusetts have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The four include two women, both in their 70s, from Essex and Worcester counties and two men — one in his 60s from Suffolk County and another in his 80s from Norfolk County. Health officials said all were hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

State health officials said Monday the total number of COVID-19 deaths now stands at nine. The number of confirmed cases is 777 out of more than 8,900 tests that have been administered.

Nearly 80 people have been hospitalized since the start of the outbreak.