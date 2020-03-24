Man charged with domestic violence after standoff with police

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

A Camden man was arrested Tuesday after police say he beat his girlfriend before engaging in an hourslong standoff with officers.

Paul Legasse, 40 was charged with domestic violence assault and criminal threatening, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Oxford County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Route 2 in Hanover about 2:30 a.m. after Legasse’s girlfriend, who was beaten and threatened with a knife, managed to escape her home and call the police, McCausland said. She suffered facial injuries, but did not require immediate medical attention, McCausland said.

A Maine State Police tactical team and negotiators worked to end the standoff with Legasse for several hours before he surrendered to police just before noon, McCausland said.

Legasse was taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris.

Hanover is northwest of Lewiston in Oxford County.