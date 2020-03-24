Bangor police investigating discovery of squatters in the Growler Bus

Courtesy of Gene Beck Courtesy of Gene Beck

• March 24, 2020 1:51 pm

Bangor police are investigating how people broke into the Growler Bus and how long they camped there before being discovered Monday afternoon.

The bus, which takes groups of people on pub crawls in Greater Bangor, was parked behind the public parking garage in Pickering Square when three or four people began staying there, according to owner Gene Beck.

The bus has not been used for about two weeks, said Beck, who also owns the downtown restaurant Nocturnem Draft Haus, as restrictions on bar and restaurant operations have grown and public gatherings have been discouraged due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Whoever was staying in the bus did not appear to do any damage to the bus itself but left behind trash and clothes. The squatters also used a wastebasket as a toilet, Beck said.

Courtesy of Gene Beck Courtesy of Gene Beck

“Hopefully there’s no damage that can’t be fixed with a good cleaning,” Beck said.

The bus has been moved to a more secure location that Beck is not making public.

“It’s cold out and people need shelter,” he said. “I understand that but I can’t condone it. It’s one thing if they’d asked, ‘Can we use your bus as a camper?’ but they didn’t.”

The Growler Bus has been in operation since 2015.