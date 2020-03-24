Bangor officer needs 5 stitches after man allegedly punches him in the head

Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department

• March 24, 2020 12:13 pm

A man who recently moved to Bangor was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly punched a police officer in the forehead, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.

Five stitches were required to close the officer’s wound, Assistant District Attorney Alice Clifford said.

Kyle Gruner, 24, is charged with assault on a police officer, a Class C crime, and one count each of assault, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest, all Class D crimes.

Police were called Saturday night to 729 Union St. for a report of a domestic violence fight, Clifford said. Gruner was not involved in the actual incident but inserted himself after officers arrived and tried to deal with the people who allegedly were involved.

Gruner, who moved to Bangor about a month ago, allegedly punched the officer who required stitches and kicked another officer as police tried to get Gruner into the back of a police cruiser, she said.

The names of the officers have not been made public.

Gruner made his first court appearance Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center by video from the Penobscot County Jail. He was not asked to enter pleas because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

He was released on $1,000 unsecured bail with conditions that he not return to the Union Street address, have no contact with the alleged victims, not use alcohol or drugs and be subject to random testing for their use, Clifford said.

He is next due in court on May 12.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the most serious charge of assaulting a police officer. Gruner faces up to a year in prison and fines of up to $2,000 if convicted of the other charges.