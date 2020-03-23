Fresh snow is heading toward Maine

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 23, 2020 9:03 am

Spring may be here, but winter is getting in another shot as a fresh round of snow moves into Maine overnight.

Much of the state has been placed under a hazardous weather outlook, while a winter storm warning has been issued for Androscoggin County and a winter weather advisory for parts of central Maine and the southern coast from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” a weather service advisory reads. The weather service also cautioned that the storm could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages.

❄️Snow is expected tonight, with the greatest accumulations across Downeast Maine. ❄️A few spots Downeast such as east-facing hills could see locally higher amounts than the map indicates. #mewx pic.twitter.com/11S3TdFs93 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) March 23, 2020

Greater Bangor could see up to 4 inches of fresh snow from this latest storm, according to the weather service’s Caribou office. Snowfall could become heavier toward the Down East coast, where up to 4 inches was forecast Monday morning from Bar Harbor to Machias and up to 3 inches in Eastport and Calais.

Snowfall will lessen toward the Canadian border, where 1 to 2 inches was expected from Houlton to Fort Kent, the weather service reports.

Snow will be wet and heavy from Bangor toward the Down East, while it will become light and fluffy across Aroostook County and other inland regions. Rain could at times mix with snow along parts of the coast, reducing overall snowfall, according to the weather service.

Snow will move into southwest New Hampshire late this afternoon and into southwest Maine by 5/6 PM. Winter storm warnings are in effect for much of southern New Hampshire and southwest Maine. Rain may mix with snow for a time near coastal locations keeping snowfall lower there pic.twitter.com/YnihS5aUww — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) March 23, 2020

Further south along the coast, up to 3 to 4 inches of snow were expected to accumulate from Belfast down to Portland. The western mountains will be spared the heaviest accumulation, with 1 to 2 inches forecast from Rangeley to Jackman, according to the weather service’s Gray office.

But snowfall was expected to become heavier over parts of Androscoggin, Oxford and York counties, where up to 6 to 8 inches were forecast for Lewiston, Fryeburg and Sanford, the weather service reports.

Periods of snow and rain are expected for most of the state through the end of the week.