QB Hoyer rejoins Patriots for third stint with team

Darron Cummings | AP Darron Cummings | AP

• March 23, 2020 10:10 am

He’s back. Again.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer agreed to a one-year, free-agent contract with the team on Sunday, sources confirmed to the Herald.

Hoyer received his release from Indianapolis on Saturday in a cap-saving move. This will be his third stint with the team.

Hoyer signed with the Colts after becoming a cutdown day casualty in New England last September.

Last season, Hoyer completed 53.8% of his passes for 372 yards, four touchdowns and four picks. He started one of his four game appearances in Indianapolis, where he served as the primary backup to Jacoby Brissett. The career journeyman now figures to provide competition for Jarrett Stidham, who beat him out last summer to become Tom Brady’s backup for the 2019 season.

Over his two prior stints in New England, Hoyer’s stat line read: 32 of 51 for 335 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

The Pats originally signed the 34-year-old as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. Three years later, Hoyer began a stretch of starting for five different franchises until the Patriots signed him as a free agent midway through the 2017 season.

During his time with the Patriots, Hoyer drew praise from his teammates and the coaching staff for his ability to help the team prepare as a scout team quarterback.

Hoyer now joins Stidham and Cody Kessler in the Pats’ quarterbacks room, likely making Stidham the favorite to start under center in 2020.