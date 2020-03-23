March 23 evening update: Latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 23, 2020 5:52 pm

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, 107 Maine residents have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

Here’s a roundup of today’s COVID-19 news in Maine and New England, as of 5:30 p.m. To read all of our coverage, click here.

— Coronavirus cases in Maine hit 107 on Monday, up from 89 the day before.

— So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 66 cases have been detected. Other cases have been detected in Androscoggin (3), Kennebec (4), Knox (1), Lincoln (5), Oxford (5), Penobscot (3), Sagadahoc (3) and York (12) counties.

— Twelve people are hospitalized in Maine due to the new coronavirus, while at least three people have now recovered from a bout of the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

— Here’s what we know about the Mainers who have tested positive for coronavirus.

— Bangor expanded its coronavirus-related emergency regulation to ban the operation of entertainment venues, sport and exercise facilities, and other gathering places.

— State and federal courts in Maine are reducing operations to help reduce community transmission of the coronavirus and to protect employees who interact with the public.

— Negotiations on a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package bogged down in Congress on Monday, leading to an angry floor speech from Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as President Donald Trump expressed qualms about extending a current 15-day shutdown recommended by the federal government.

— The Maine Republican Party will move ahead with a petition drive to try to block ranked-choice voting as much of the state shuts down due to the coronavirus.

— “It’s hard to get a whole school day in.” Families adjust to the new norm of learning at home.

— The Maine Center for Disease Control instated new rules for its daily COVID-19 press briefing aimed at slowing the spread of the disease on Monday. Here’s a look behind the scenes of the daily press conferences.

— The town of York is closing its beaches after the weekend saw a large influx of out-of-state day trippers.

— A worker at Bath Iron Works has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

— One of the outlets Mainers are starting to use to combat cabin fever is golf. These are the steps golf courses are taking to protect people as golf season begins.

— Bar Harbor to tourists: Please stay away.

— New Hampshire officials announced the first death from the coronavirus Monday.

— Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all nonessential businesses to close by Tuesday afternoon and remain closed until at least April 7 in an effort to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus.

— The 2020 Olympics — scheduled for this summer in Tokyo — will be postponed. The event likely will take place in 2021.

— Running out of pantry staples? You need these substitutions for common kitchen ingredients.

— Social distancing means finding new ways to help your neighbors during a pandemic.

— This Belfast woman is sending postcards to ease stress for kids during the coronavirus outbreak.

— The BDN has been compiling questions about the coronavirus submitted by our readers. You can find the answers to those questions here.

— The Maine CDC set up a coronavirus hotline. The hotline is available by calling 211 or 866-811-5695. It can also be reached by texting your zip code to 207-898-211 or emailing info@211maine.org.

— Throughout the rest of New England, Massachusetts has 777 confirmed cases and nine deaths, Connecticut has 415 cases and 10 deaths, Vermont has 75 confirmed cases and five deaths, New Hampshire has 101 cases and one death, and Rhode Island has 106 confirmed cases.

— Nationwide, there are 39,819 cases and 458 deaths from the coronavirus as of Saturday evening, according to The New York Times.