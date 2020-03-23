Police identify slain Blue Hill shooting victim

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

March 23, 2020 4:05 pm

Maine State Police identified the man who died after a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Blue Hill.

Joshua Clarke, 31, was fatally shot outside his home at 646 Ellsworth Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy was conducted on Clarke’s body on Monday at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police have identified and interviewed a suspect, but no one has been charged. Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, McCausland said.