New York City mayor warns worst is still to come

Mary Altaffer | AP Mary Altaffer | AP

• March 22, 2020 10:12 am

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 70 Maine residents have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

NEW YORK — New York City’s mayor is telling New Yorkers at the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic that it’s only going to get worse.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that his city is in desperate need of ventilators and other medical supplies and staff. He also lambasted the White House response as non-responsive.

He said he’s asked “repeatedly” for the U.S. military to mobilize, and has heard nothing.

The mayor said the actions taken by American citizens are “much farther ahead than anything we’ve seen out of the White House.”