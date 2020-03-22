Hiker rescued after breaking her ankle on Franklin County mountain

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

• March 22, 2020 10:54 am

A New Sharon woman was rescued Saturday after she broke her ankle while hiking a remote mountain in Franklin County.

Amelia Hutchinson, 30, was hiking up the loop trail on Tumbledown Mountain with her 10- and 8-year-old children about 11 a.m. when they found the trail became impassable due to ice, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

As the family began descending the mountain, Hutchinson slipped and fell down a steep slope and hit a tree, breaking her ankle, Latti said Saturday night.

A Maine Forest Service helicopter attempted to rescue Hutchinson but that was called off due to high winds, Latti said.

Maine game wardens, forest rangers and other rescuers from the Philips and Wilton fire departments, Mount Blue State Park and Franklin County Search and Rescue hiked in and loaded Hutchinson into an emergency rescue toboggan and carried her down the mountain over icy, snow-covered terrain, Latti said.

No additional information about the rescue was immediately available.

The 1.5-mile loop trail is shortest up Tumbledown Mountain, but also the most strenuous.

Tumbledown Mountain, which rises to an elevation of 3,068 feet, is located on public reserve land west of Farmington in Franklin County.

