See if your local school district is offering meals during the pandemic

• March 21, 2020 11:10 am

As of 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 44 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 12 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

School districts across the state are providing their students with meals even as their buildings remain closed for at least another month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The arrangements vary from district to district, with some offering bagged lunches and breakfasts at designated pickup locations and others delivering meals to students.

The Maine Department of Education has published a map that allows parents and students to see if their local schools are offering meals.

The map is available here.

School districts that are marked as “approved” or “in progress” are serving meals, according to the Department of Education.

