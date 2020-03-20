Orono mixed martial arts card postponed until June 13 by virus concerns

Monty Rand Photography | BDN Monty Rand Photography | BDN

• March 20, 2020 6:04 pm

As of 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 44 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 12 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

New England Fights has re-scheduled its scheduled April 18 mixed martial arts show at the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine in Orono for Saturday, June 13, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NEF’s decision to delay “NEF: Rampage” was announced Friday based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that all events and gatherings involving 50 people or more be postponed for at least eight weeks.

“Thank you all for your patience and continued support as we continue to monitor and adjust to this unprecedented situation,” NEF owners Nick DiSalvo and Matt Peterson said. “We wish all of our fans fighters, staff, and friends good health and safety at this difficult time.”

NEF 43 was set to feature numerous eastern Maine fighters, including the professional debut of top women’s fighter Glory Watson of Brewer. She is moving up after compiling a 6-1 amateur record during her first 17 months of competition.

Also on the program was the return of fellow Young’s MMA competitor Aaron Lacey, who is 6-2 in the pro lightweight ranks but will be fighting for the first time in 19 months after being sidelined by injury.

Also originally scheduled on the Orono card was promising pro bantamweight Fred Lear of Bangor, NEF amateur lightweight champion Zac Richard in a title defense against Devin Corson of The Outlet in Dexter, and undefeated Rumford amateurs Nate “The Mule” White (5-0) and Caleb Austin (4-0) in separate bouts.

“So far almost everyone is still in for the June date,” Peterson said.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. on the re-scheduled fight night with the first bout at 7 p.m.

For tickets purchased through a fighter (or for those who plan to purchase tickets through a fighter), all tickets printed with the April 18 date will be honored at the door on June 13. If you cannot attend the event on June 13, contact the fighter who originally sold you the ticket.

For tickets purchased through the Collins Center for the Arts box office, all tickets printed with the April 18 date will be honored at the door on June 13. If you cannot attend the event on June 13, email the box office at ccatix@maine.edu or call 581-1755 and leave a message. The box office will take refund requests until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

