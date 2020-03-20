York
Missing Kennebunkport man found dead

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
Howard Lamson, 71, of Kennebunkport was found dead Thursday afternoon.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Kennebunkport man who had been missing since Sunday was found dead Thursday afternoon.

The body of 71-year-old Howard Lamson was found about 3 p.m. less than a mile from his Oak Ridge Road home in Kennebunkport, where he was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Latti said police received a tip Thursday that a man matching Lamson’s description had been seen earlier in the week.

Lamson suffered from dementia and his death is not considered suspicious, Latti said.

No other information was available.

 

