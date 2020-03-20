Missing Kennebunkport man found dead

A Kennebunkport man who had been missing since Sunday was found dead Thursday afternoon.
The body of 71-year-old Howard Lamson was found about 3 p.m. less than a mile from his Oak Ridge Road home in Kennebunkport, where he was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Latti said police received a tip Thursday that a man matching Lamson’s description had been seen earlier in the week.
Lamson suffered from dementia and his death is not considered suspicious, Latti said.
No other information was available.
