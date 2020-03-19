University of Maine Black Bear Sports
March 19, 2020
UMaine team potentially exposed to coronavirus during men’s basketball game in Vermont

Jessica Hill | AP
Andrew Fleming of the University of Maine (left) grabs a rebound against Connecticut's Akok Akok during December 2019 game. The Black Bears were involved in a March 7 game at Vermont during which it was later discovered that someone on the playing floor subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 42 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 10 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

The America East Conference announced Wednesday that two people on the floor during tournament games earlier this month have tested positive for the coronavirus.

That included the March 7 America East men’s basketball quarterfinal between the University of Maine and the University of Vermont at Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont.

America East and the Collegiate Officiating Consortium issued a joint statement saying the games involved teams in the America East, Horizon League and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference during play from March 7-11.

“The health and safety of our fans and communities is paramount. Out of an abundance of caution, we, in conjunction with the Collegiate Officiating Consortium of which we are a member, are notifying the public that we are aware of two persons on the floor during tournament games who have tested positive for COVID-19. The America East has directly communicated with its membership,” the conference said in a statement.

One or both of these persons were on the floor for the UMaine-Vermont game. Other competing schools involved include the University of Illinois Chicago vs. Wright State at Indianapolis; Manhattan vs. Fairfield and Manhattan vs. Siena at Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Collegiate Officiating Consortium represents Division I institutions from the America East Conference, Big Ten Conference, Horizon League, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Mid-American Conference and Summit League, providing oversight of men’s basketball officiating operations for 65 Division I institutions in 22 states.

America East says it continues to adhere to the guidance issued by the CDC and federal and state governments and encourages fans to do the same.

This story will be updated.

