On Deck: A look a two area summer sports camps

• March 19, 2020 8:22 pm

ADVENTURE RACING

BASEBALL

ORONO — University of Maine Baseball Team Camps, June 26-28 and Aug. 14-16, at Mahaney Diamond. Camps will be attended by numerous New England college coaches; cost is $1,500 per team and includes a pro-style workout, two nine-inning games, and a tour of the UMaine campus. Players can also register as individuals for $150; visit totalcamps.com/mainebaseball for more information or contact coach Matt Marsh at matthew.marsh@maine.edu.

BASKETBALL

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp will be held June 22-26 and July 6-10 at the Presque Isle High School gymnasiums. The June session is for boys ages 9–16 and the girls camp will be held July 6–10. The camps will give each player the opportunity to develop his or her basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. High school and college players will serve as counselors and will relate their playing experiences. Lunch will be provided each day at the UMPI dining hall. For more information contact Bill Casavant at 207-764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com or by visiting the Aroostook Basketball Camp page on Facebook.