Search resumes for missing 71-year-old Kennebunkport man

• March 19, 2020 9:11 am

The search resumed Thursday morning for a missing 71-year-old man in Kennebunkport.

Howard Lamson of Kennebunkport was last seen on Oak Ridge Road about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Lamson, who has dementia, was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a baseball cap and possibly a red coat, Latti said Thursday morning.

More than a dozen game wardens, including K9 teams, and another 15 volunteers from the Maine Association for Search and Rescue and five dogs from Maine Search and Rescue Dogs participated Thursday in the search for Lamson, Latti said.

Anyone with information about Lamson’s whereabouts can contact the Kennebunkport Police Department at 207-967-2454.