March 19 evening update: Latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 19, 2020 6:43 pm

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, there are 52 confirmed and likely cases of the new coronavirus in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hancock County had its first confirmed case on Thursday, following Penobscot County’s first case, which was confirmed Wednesday.

With the number of cases rising in Maine, here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— Coronavirus could overwhelm Maine hospitals. Here’s our analysis on how social distancing can save beds and lives.

— The Bangor City Council voted to extend the city’s temporary restrictions on the hours of bars, restaurants and public gathering places on Thursday afternoon, as part of an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

— The spread of the novel coronavirus poses a particular risk to Maine people who are incarcerated, who have no choice but to live in close proximity at a time when public health officials have urged physical distancing. This is how criminal justice officials are taking precautions.

— More people across Maine will be able see their medical providers and other service professionals remotely after three main changes this week.

— The Bangor School Department has added five new sites across the city where parents or students can pick up meals during a school closure that’s initially scheduled to last two weeks.

— A person who came into contact with a Scarborough public elementary school tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday.

— Those in recovery from substance use disorder are going online to hold meetings normally held in the churches, community centers and other public buildings in Maine that are now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— The State Department on Thursday issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad under any circumstances and to return home if they are already abroad unless they plan to remain overseas.

— Four southern Maine bus lines are cutting services and suspending fares indefinitely starting Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— It is possible for day cares to shut down during the coronavirus outbreak and continue to charge parents while they are closed, according to the Maine attorney general.

— This is how Maine veterinary hospitals are responding to the coronavirus. “We can still be here for your pets,” said Ai Takeuchi, veterinarian at Lucerne Veterinary Hospital in Dedham. “But if we get exposed [to COVID-19], we’re going to need to shut down.”

— The Finance Authority of Maine said it will offer loans with favorable terms to businesses experiencing interruptions or hardships because of the coronavirus.

— Maine Democratic leaders on Wednesday called for the federal government to extend deadlines for warships under construction at Bath Iron Works, saying it is no longer safe for the shipyard to maintain normal operations during the coronavirus outbreak.

— Maine priests are offering drive-thru confessions in Portland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and some other communities in the state. Details and times can be found here.

— As spring and early summer fishing seasons near, some registered Maine guides have already begun seeing a dropoff in reservations due to the COVID-19 virus.

— National parks across the country are free to visit, but some oppose that amid the coronavirus.

— Grocery stores are out of some staples. Here’s how to make them yourself.

— The BDN has been compiling questions about the coronavirus submitted by our readers. You can find the answers to those questions here.

— The Maine CDC set up a coronavirus hotline. The hotline is available by calling 211 or 866-811-5695. It can also be reached by texting your zip code to 207-898-211 or emailing info@211maine.org.

— Throughout the rest of New England, Massachusetts has 328 confirmed or presumed cases, Connecticut has 159, New Hampshire has 39, Rhode Island has 33 and Vermont has 22.

— Nationwide, there are 10,822 cases and 172 deaths from the coronavirus as of Monday evening, according to The New York Times.