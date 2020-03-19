UMaine student charged in dorm fire

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• March 19, 2020 5:15 pm

A University of Maine student was charged Tuesday night after starting a fire at one of the campus’ dorms, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

David Szucs, 19, placed a battery pack inside of a microwave oven in Knox Hall, causing heavy smoke damage to the building and destroying the microwave, according to investigators.

The building’s alarm system went off, and the 20 students who were in the building were not injured.

Szucs was living off campus in Burnham, according to McCausland.