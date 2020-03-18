North Atlantic Conference cancels spring sports season

Samantha Spargo Photo | BDN Samantha Spargo Photo | BDN

• March 18, 2020 1:48 pm

As of noon Wednesday, March 18, 30 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 12 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

The North Atlantic Conference, which includes five NCAA Division III schools in Maine, on Tuesday canceled all spring athletic activities effective immediately due to the COVID-19 virus.

It had previously suspended all sports.

“Administrators across the conference worked tirelessly to maintain some semblance of athletics on campus, but now must make the difficult yet prudent decision to cancel spring sports in an effort to protect our communities,” NAC Presidents’ Council chairwoman Dr. Elaine Collins said. “We are deeply saddened by the impact this situation has had on our campuses and across our student population.”

The Maine schools involved in the NAC are Bangor’s Husson University, Thomas College in Waterville, Castine’s Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Presque Isle and the University of Maine at Farmington.

The other schools are SUNY Canton and SUNY Delhi in New York and Northern Vermont University-Johnson and NVU-Lyndon.

“I would like to thank the presidents, athletic administrators, coaches and staff for their steadfast leadership over the past week and moving forward as they support student-athletes in the NAC,” commissioner Marcella Zalot said.

“Our hearts go out to every student-athlete impacted by the loss of their spring seasons,” she added.

