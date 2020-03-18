Husson women’s basketball standout named Maine rookie of the year

Husson University athletics | BDN Husson University athletics | BDN

• March 18, 2020 1:17 pm

Bailey Donovan made an immediate impact this season for the Husson University women’s basketball team. On Wednesday she was named the Maine Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Rookie of the Year.

The 6-foot-2 center from Island Falls, who starred at Hampden Academy, also was selected for the organization’s All-State First Team and the All-Rookie Team.

Bowdoin College senior Maddie Hasson was chosen as the MWBCA Player of the Year and the Polar Bears’ Adrienne Shibles is the Coach of the Year after they reached the Division III Sweet 16.

Donovan earned 10 MWBCA Player of the Week honors, including seven in a row to end the regular season. She ranks second in Division III with a .653 field-goal shooting percentage.

In league games, she led the North Atlantic Conference in points (203), points per game (14.5), offensive rebounds (45), field goals (83) and shooting percentage (.654). In all games, despite logging only 22.6 minutes per contest, she was tops among NAC players in those categories in addition to total rebounds (245) and rebounds per game (10.2).

Hasson, a native of South Portland, led the New England Small College Athletic Conference with a .618 field-goal percentage. She averaged a career-high in points (16.8) and rebounds (8.1) while recording 10 double-doubles.

Hasson was named a Jostens Trophy Finalist, recognizing the top student-athlete basketball player in Division III.

Shibles was named the MWBCA Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year after leading the Polar Bears to a 22-2 regular season and another NESCAC tournament championship.

The MWBCA All-State First Team also includes Meghan Graff of Bates, Samantha Roy of Bowdoin, Abby Cavallaro of the University of New England in Biddeford and Ainsley Burns of Colby College in Waterville.

Members of the Second Team are Melinda Ogden and Lauren Plissey of Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Alyson Fillion of Saint Joseph’s College in Standish, the University of Maine at Farmington’s McKenna Brodeur, Victory Harris of the University of Southern Maine in Gorham and Jocelyn Chaput of the University of New England in Biddeford.

Joining Donovan on the All-Rookie Team are MMA’s Maureen Stanton, Brooke Giuffre of Colby, Alie Meade of Bowdoin, Bri Jordan of Saint Joseph’s and Kaylee Beyor of UNE.