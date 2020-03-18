March evening update: Latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 18, 2020 7:18 pm

As of noon Wednesday, 30 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 12 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the number of cases rising in Maine, here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— Health officials confirmed Wednesday that Penobscot County has its first case of the new coronavirus as Gov. Janet Mills announced stricter limits on public gatherings, ordering restaurants and bars to stop dine-in service for two weeks, banning social gatherings of more than 10 people and urging many private businesses to close.

— A group of Bangor health care organizations chose Bass Park — the site of the Bangor State Fair and the harness racing track — as the satellite location for patients to receive drive-up testing for the coronavirus with the approval of a doctor.

— A patient who sought care at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s walk-in care center tested positive for COVID-19. And some cancer surgeries are being delayed as doctors in virtually every field are scrambling to alter care as the new coronavirus spreads.

— At a time when everyone is advised to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, those without a home have fewer places to go than ever.

— Unemployment claims in Maine skyrocketed over the first three days of this week as businesses in the state have shuttered due to the coronavirus.

— Maine workforce officials say the economic impact from the coronavirus is unknown, but resources are coming.

— Meanwhile, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention plans to keep hiring staff after years of budget cuts while it stretches to fight the coronavirus.

— The Jackson Laboratory is starting to breed a rediscovered, specialized strain of mouse to help researchers find a vaccine for the coronavirus.

— The Roman Cathoilc Diocese of Portland temporarily suspended all daily and Sunday Masses in Maine. Here’s a list of everything that’s been canceled or postponed in Maine.

— With many schools closed for the foreseeable future, parents now not only have to make sure their kids don’t get behind on their studies, but also that they stay entertained during the period of recommended social distancing, self-quarantine and self-isolation. This is what parents need to know.

— But as many schools and businesses close, nine child care facilities in the Bangor area remain open.

— Tired of staying inside? Here are 6 educational outdoor family activities to try during the pandemic.

—While there’s no known cases of pets like dogs and cats having COVID-19 and transmitting it to humans, this is what you need to know about your pets and the coronavirus.

— Disinfection is one of the best ways to fight the novel coronavirus in your daily life. Here are 12 things you should be disinfecting that you probably forgot.

— Do you have the coronavirus, a cold or the flu? Here’s how to tell the difference.

— The BDN has been compiling questions about the coronavirus submitted by our readers. You can find the answers to those questions here.

— The Maine CDC set up a coronavirus hotline. The hotline is available by calling 211 or 866-811-5695. It can also be reached by texting your zipcode to 898-211 or emailing info@211maine.org.

— Throughout the rest of New England, Massachusetts has 256 confirmed or presumed cases, Connecticut has 96, New Hampshire has 39, Rhode Island has 33 and Vermont has 19.

— Nationwide, there are 8,017 cases and 143 deaths from the coronavirus as of Monday evening, according to The New York Times.

This map shows the latest number of positive test results for the coronavirus, by state.