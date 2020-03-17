Professional Sports
March 18, 2020
Professional Sports

Tom Brady reportedly has agreed in principle to sign with Buccaneers

Matt Slocum | AP
In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots’ championship dynasty over the past two decades, appears poised to leave the only football home he has ever had. The 42-year-old six-time Super Bowl winner posted Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.” The comments were the first to indicate the most-decorated player in NFL history would leave New England. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Jeff Miller, Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — If the Chargers made a push for Tom Brady, but they again were foiled by the quarterback.

Brady opted to end his brief foray into free agency by reportedly agreeing to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Brady has reached an agreement in principle to join the Bucs.

The frenzy surrounding Brady picked up Tuesday morning when he announced on social media that he is not returning to the New England Patriots, the team with which he spent 20 seasons.

In a post thanking Patriots fans, Brady wrote, “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”

The Chargers are in search of a replacement for Philip Rivers, who has started all 235 games the franchise has played since 2006. Rivers and the Chargers mutually decided to part ways last month.

On Tuesday, Rivers agreed to a one-year, $25-million deal with Indianapolis.

The Chargers had interest in Brady both for what he brings on the field and in prestige.

They are moving into the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this season and his presence would have boosted the profile of the Chargers both nationally and, perhaps of more importance, locally.

The team has struggled to establish itself in L.A. since relocating from San Diego three years ago.

Along with all his career accomplishments, Brady and the Patriots also knocked the Chargers out of the playoffs in the 2006, 2007 and 2018 seasons.

 

Comments

