Foxcroft Academy to remain football training camp host for Lobster Bowl

• March 17, 2020 4:00 pm

Preseason training camp for the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl all-star football game will return to Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft for the next five years under a new agreement reached recently between the school and the game’s board of directors.

Foxcroft Academy has hosted the training camp since 2015 for the more than 110 Lobster Bowl players and coaches who participate each year.

The players and coaches, divided into East and West squads, hold three practice sessions each day during the week leading up to the annual contest, and stay in dormitories at the school before heading to the game, which this year will be played on July 18 at Thornton Academy in Saco.

The Lobster Bowl is sponsored by the Maine Shriners, with 100 percent of the net proceeds from the event benefiting the 22 Shrine Hospitals for Children across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“It’s a great honor to continue to work with the Maine Shriners, who work tirelessly in supporting essential medical services for young people,” Foxcroft head of school Arnold Shorey said. “The Lobster Bowl is a great Maine football tradition, and we have had the honor to host the fine student-athletes for the last five years. I’m very happy to be able to continue the partnership with an eye on the future. This is an amazing opportunity for our community.”

Rosters consist of high school seniors nominated by their coaches and then selected by the Lobster Bowl coaching staffs.

Head coaches for the 2020 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic are Foxcroft’s Danny White for the East and Chris Kates of Lisbon for the West.