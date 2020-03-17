Portland man’s sentencing in his girlfriend’s killing is delayed

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• March 17, 2020 8:20 am

The sentencing of a Portland man who pleaded guilty to the strangulation death of his girlfriend was delayed Monday because of the state court system’s response to the new coronavirus.

Gregory Vance, 62, was supposed to be sentenced after pleading guilty to murder under an agreement that caps his sentence at 35 years. His attorney will press for 25 years at the hearing in superior court.

The hearing was delayed indefinitely after most routine court proceedings were ordered postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vance told police the victim, 59-year-old Patricia Grassi, was “tormenting” and “slapping” him, according to court documents.

He’s been held without bail since his arrest on March 17, 2019, the day Grassi’s body was found. Defense attorney Tina Heather Nadeau said Vance has always been remorseful and that it’s “a tragic case for everyone involved.”

...