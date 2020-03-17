Bangor
March 17, 2020
Eddington girl suffers serious burns in brush fire

Stock photo | Pixabay
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

A 12-year-old Eddington girl was seriously burned Monday morning as a pile of brush was being burned in her yard on Jarvis Gore Road.

The girl suffered burns to her face, neck and chest, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

She was taken by helicopter to Shriners Hospital in Boston after initial treatment at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, McCausland said.

The name of the girl was not released.

Investigators believe that the girl likely poured a flammable liquid onto the fire, which ignited her clothing, McCausland said. The girl’s older sister was with her and their parents were inside the home.

Schools in RSU 63, which includes Eddington were closed Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 

