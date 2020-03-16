Emma Tiedemann new Portland Sea Dogs radio voice

Portland Sea Dogs | BDN Portland Sea Dogs | BDN

• March 16, 2020 6:01 pm

The Portland Sea Dogs have announced the hiring of Emma Tiedemann as the team’s new Director of Broadcasting.

Tiedemann replaces longtime Sea Dogs radio broadcaster Mike Antonellis, who has joined the Pawtucket Red Sox broadcast team. She becomes just the fifth lead broadcaster in the Sea Dogs 27-year history.

Tiedemann has spent the previous two seasons as the Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations for the Lexington Legends, where she called back-to-back South Atlantic League Championships. In 2019, she was honored as the South Atlantic League Media Relations Director of the Year. During the offseason, she served as the voice of Morehead State University Women’s Basketball on ESPN+ and radio.

“I am thrilled to be joining a world class organization,” Tiedemann said. “It is an honor to be following in Mike’s footsteps because he has achieved so much during his tenure in Portland. I can’t wait to get to work bringing Portland Sea Dogs baseball to fans across the country!”

Tiedemann previously was the Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant for the St. Paul Saints, an independent baseball team. She spent 2015 and 2016 in Medford, Oregon, as Broadcast and Communications Manager for the Medford Rogues, a collegiate summer team. In 2014, she was part of the broadcast duo for the Mat-Su Miners, another summer collegiate team, in Palmer, Alaska.

The Dallas native attended the University of Missouri where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a minor in history.

“Emma is highly respected throughout the industry; she is a rising star who has an incredible knowledge and passion for the game of baseball,” Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa said. “I know that our fans will enjoy listening to her, she has a remarkable ability to paint a picture of the action for the fans.”

Tiedemann will call the games on the U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network, with 95.5/95.9 FM WPEI serving as the flagship station.