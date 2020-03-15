Piscataquis
March 15, 2020
Rhode Island man dies in snowmobile crash at Baxter State Park

Timothy G. Lagesse of Pascoag, Rhode Island, was killed in a snowmobile crash on March 14 in Baxter State Park.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

A 22-year-old man died Saturday afternoon when his snowmobile crashed in the southern end of Baxter State Park.

Timothy G. Lagesse of Pascoag, Rhode Island, was driving a snowmobile at 112 Trail in Baxter State Park. Lagesse was driving at a fast speed when he veered off the left side of the trail and struck a tree 12 feet from the trail, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Lagesse was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel and was taken to Lamson Funeral home in Millinocket, Latti said.

No additional information is available at this time.

