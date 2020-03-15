Victim of hit-and-run driver died of his injuries

Courtesy of Kendra Vinal Courtesy of Kendra Vinal

• March 15, 2020 1:12 pm

The man who was hit by a truck early Thursday morning in Liberty has died of his injuries, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Alden Andrews, 35, of Liberty died Saturday night at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He had been walking on Pinnacle Road, also called Route 220, when he was hurt by a hit-and-run driver. Another motorist found him hurt in the road at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Andrews suffered injuries that included a punctured lung, a nearly severed ankle, a lacerated spleen, and multiple facial, rib, leg and pelvic fractures, according to a GoFundMe page created by his girlfriend, Kendra Vinal. He had undergone multiple surgeries, including the amputation of his leg, before going into cardiac arrest on Saturday.

“Alden lost his fight at 7:22 p.m. this evening,” she wrote.

On Friday, police said that they had located the driver who hit him. Andrew Dinsmore, 47, of Washington had been driving a tractor trailer in the area at the time of the crash. When police officials looked at his truck, they saw it had hit Andrews, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. They said then that the crash remained under investigation.