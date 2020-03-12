America East to limit attendance at UMaine basketball title game in New York

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 12, 2020 10:15 am

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

Following consultation with its member institutions, the America East Conference announced today that it will restrict attendance at its men’s and women’s basketball championship games at the University of Vermont and Stony Brook University, respectively, this weekend.

The decision was made based on new information, including the recommendation of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel, and under the advisement of public health officials to limit large gatherings due to coronavirus.

Attendance will be limited to essential gameday personnel from the participating institutions and conference staff in addition to credentialed media, ESPN personnel and family members of the participating teams. Fans who have already purchased tickets to either game will be refunded in full.

Both championship games will be televised nationally on ESPN networks. The women’s basketball championship game between No. 1 Stony Brook and No. 2 Maine from Island Federal Arena at Stony Brook University is Friday at 5 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

The men’s title game between No. 1 Vermont and No. 3 Hartford is Saturday at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN2. Both games will also be available on the ESPN app.

The conference will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate all new information as it becomes available and take any additional steps to ensure the health and well-being of participants and attendees as needed.

...