Rep. Pingree to host tele-town hall as Maine delegation takes precautions for new coronavirus

• March 11, 2020 11:48 am

Initial test results show that no Mainers have tested positive for the coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s congressional delegation is taking extra precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, including wiping down office surfaces, avoiding handshakes and preparing for the possibility of having to work remotely while responding to constituent concerns about the deadly virus.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District will be holding a telephone town hall with Maine CDC director Nirav Shah at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to answer questions from constituents, while a spokesperson for Rep. Jared Golden of the 2nd District, also a Democrat, said the office is offering phone or video calls for constituents who had to change their travel plans because of the virus.

Neither of Maine’s senators nor its two representatives have been exposed to the coronavirus so far. All four are keeping their offices open.

Seven members of the U.S. Congress are in quarantine after coming into contact with individuals infected with the coronavirus, while nearly two dozen cases have been reported in the Washington, D.C., area. There are still no confirmed cases in Maine.

In a joint statement Wednesday, spokespeople for Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, said the pair have been briefed on best practices to limit the spread of the disease and are “monitoring the situation closely.”

Collins, who chairs the Senate Aging Committee, put out an alert earlier this week on a scam targeting the elderly by pretending that victims must pay over the phone for a coronavirus vaccine. There is not yet a coronavirus vaccine.