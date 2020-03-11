Politics
Maine Emergency Management Agency director sworn into office

Courtesy of the governor's office
Gov. Janet Mills swore in Peter J. Rogers of Yarmouth as director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday.
Peter Rogers has been serving as acting director since June and deputy director since 2014. His nomination was approved unanimously by a legislative committee and the Maine Senate, and he was sworn into office on Tuesday.

“I thank him for his willingness to serve in this important position and look forward to working with him to protect the safety of Maine people,” Mills said.

Rogers also has served as deputy commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management after working in various roles within the department for 16 years.

Rogers, 57, of Yarmouth is a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of Norwich University in Vermont.

 

