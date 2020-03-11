March 11 evening update: Latest on the coronavirus and Maine

John Minchillo | AP John Minchillo | AP

• March 11, 2020 6:00 pm

Updated: March 11, 2020 6:15 pm

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus.

Here’s a roundup of the latest COVID-19 news in Maine and New England. To read all of our coverage, click here.

— The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has administered 47 tests. Forty-two of those tests have come back negative. They are still waiting on the results of the remaining five tests.

— The BDN has been compiling questions about the coronavirus submitted by our readers.

— The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

— UMaine will send students home after spring break. All seven UMaine System schools will transition to remote instruction after March 22.

— Bowdoin College announced that it will not allow students to return to campus following spring break. Students will continue to attend classes remotely.

— Special Olympics Maine announced that it will suspend all of its scheduled events and competitions.

— The Maine Principals Association is monitoring circumstances surrounding the coronavirus to gauge an impact on the spring high school sports season.

— Colby, Bates and Bowdoin canceled all spring sports competition. Competition has been suspended at all NESCAC schools.

— The Maine CDC set up a coronavirus hotline. The hotline is available by calling 211 or 1-866-811-5695. It can also be reached by texting your zipcode to 898-211 or emailing info@211maine.org.

— Massachusetts has 92 confirmed cases. New Hampshire and Rhode Island both have five. Connecticut has two cases and Vermont has one confirmed case.

— Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency, stating that the move will allow the state to take faster action in preventing the spread of the virus. Connecticut has two confirmed cases. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker also declared a state of emergency.

— Seven congress members made the decision to self-quarantine or isolate themselves as a precaution, after coming in contact with an infected person.

— Nationwide, there are 1,107 cases and 32 deaths from coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

