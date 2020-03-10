Wednesday, March 11, 2020: Maine needs a system for paid family and medical leave, building a healthy foundation, mending fences

• March 10, 2020 11:56 am

Maine needs a system for paid family and medical leave

This session, the Maine Legislature considers LD 1410, which would establish a system for paid family and medical leave in Maine. Much like last session’s bill that enacted a system for paid sick leave, this is a vital support for workers who often face heartbreaking choices between caring for family members and earning a living.

A modest amount of paid leave for medical or family reasons will allow Mainers the freedom to take care of a new child or sick relative without jeopardizing their economic security. While anyone can be a caregiver, women and working class people are disproportionately at risk of dropping out of the workforce to provide unpaid care to others. This leads to higher utilization of other social safety net programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Medicaid, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

In the absence of a national paid leave policy, Maine has the opportunity to take the lead on this issue. Supporting family-friendly policies can help our state attract new workers and industry as well as to keep young people here after graduation. For me personally, the absence of paid leave and affordable childcare has directly contributed to my choice not to have children. I would be better off in a state like Massachusetts, where starting in 2021, workers can take up to 26 weeks of family and medical leave per year. I am ready and willing to put my hard-earned tax dollars toward this new policy, and I will vote for policymakers who support it.

Sarah Penley

Old Town

Building a healthy foundation

Young people of reproductive age are in the prime time of their life for building the foundation for a healthy future. This is also the perfect opportunity for us to support these individuals, and create healthy communities for generations to come.

One solid way to do this is to remove the barriers to accessing care for mental health and substance use disorder for those who struggle. This is why the passage of LD 1946 is so crucial; it will provide access to mental health and behavioral health services in sexual and reproductive health care settings.

Nearly one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental illness, and one in seven adults ages 18-25, and one in 15 adults ages 26 or older, struggle with substance use disorder. The ripple effect of untreated mental illness and substance use disorder is profound: leading to economic hardship, homelessness, physical health problems, legal problems, family struggles, suicide, and overdose.

For many — mostly women — accessing sexual and reproductive health care is their entry point to receiving necessary care. These centers are uniquely positioned to screen for substance use disorder and connect clients to treatment before a pregnancy occurs. A report from the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review illustrates the positive impact of behavioral health and primary care integration on symptom reduction, functioning and finances, using data from the state of Maine. This is why LD 1946 is a top priority bill for the Maine chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

As a social worker, I see the link between healthy young adults and healthy future generations. This bill speaks to my heart because of the possibilities it leads to a healthier future for all of us.

Michelle Moschkau

Thorndike

Mending fences

I voted for Elizabeth Warren, but feel the rush to judgment about Bernie Sanders put a finger on the scale and is fairly part of the story.

In my opinion, Joe Biden was always too big to ignore and too weak to prevail. He’s not made a comeback as much as the party has made a Hail Mary. They could’ve rallied for Biden without trying to derail Sanders, whose campaign was faltering on its own. Party officials feeding the perception of unfair advantage is an unforced error.

For Democratic nominees, party solidarity and media spin don’t easily translate into voter turnout. They didn’t in the face of a possible Trump presidency and they still may not, even after unconscionable abuses by the Trump administration. Part of the Democrats’ uphill battle will be mending fences.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor