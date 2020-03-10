Second person charged with murder in connection to Richmond death

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• March 10, 2020 4:26 pm

A second person has been charged in connection to a 2019 homicide in Richmond.

Chanda Lilly, 30, of Augusta was arrested Tuesday by State Police detectives, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephen McCausland. She was taken to Kennebec County Jail and charged with felony murder.

Lilly is the second person charged in connection to the murder of Andrew Sherman, 42, who was found dead inside his Richmond home on Oct. 11, 2019. Sherman likely died in late September, detectives said.

Tyon Shuron, 42, of Augusta was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with murder.

Lilly will appear at Sagadahoc County Superior Court in Bath at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.