Bowdoinham teen pleads guilty to killing his grandmother

• March 10, 2020 11:23 am

A teenager has pleaded guilty to killing his grandmother and was sentenced to 27 years on Tuesday.

Dominic Sylvester was 16 when he called 911 to report his grandmother and guardian was unconscious in 2018.

Officials found the victim, 55-year-old Beulah “Marie” Sylvester, in the Bowdoinham mobile home they shared.

Dominic Sylvester later told detectives that he’d hit his grandmother on the head with a stick.

He pleaded not guilty last year after a judge ruled he would be tried as an adult and a grand jury returned an indictment. He changed his plea to guilty Tuesday.