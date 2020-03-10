Midcoast
March 10, 2020
Bowdoinham teen pleads guilty to killing his grandmother

Dominic Sylvester, 18, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in connection with the 2018 killing of his grandmother. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
A teenager has pleaded guilty to killing his grandmother and was sentenced to 27 years on Tuesday.

Dominic Sylvester was 16 when he called 911 to report his grandmother and guardian was unconscious in 2018.

Officials found the victim, 55-year-old Beulah “Marie” Sylvester, in the Bowdoinham mobile home they shared.

Dominic Sylvester later told detectives that he’d hit his grandmother on the head with a stick.

He pleaded not guilty last year after a judge ruled he would be tried as an adult and a grand jury returned an indictment. He changed his plea to guilty Tuesday.

 

