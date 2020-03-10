What we know so far about the coronavirus’ impact in Maine

Mary Altaffer | AP Mary Altaffer | AP

• March 10, 2020 6:18 pm

Updated: March 10, 2020 6:56 pm

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, no Mainers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s a roundup of the latest COVID-19 news in Maine and New England. To read all of our coverage, click here.

— Maine remains the only state in New England that does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

— Twenty of the tests conducted by Maine health officials have come back negative, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

— Officials are still waiting on the results of five tests to come back.

— Maine has increased its testing for the virus after the CDC expanded its criteria for who could be tested.

— University of Maine officials are urging students to stay on campus during spring break. The university will open dining halls and dorms at no additional room and board costs.

— The University of Maine System is prepared to move all classes online following spring break, which runs from March 16 to 22.

— The Hockey East men’s hockey and America East women’s basketball playoffs are still on despite virus concerns.

— People covered by Maine’s three largest private health insurance providers — Anthem, Harvard Pilgrim, and Aetna — will not have to pay costs associated with coronavirus testing.

— A school trip for Houlton Middle/High School students to Spain is cancelled amid the spread of coronavirus in the country..

— Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases grew from 51 to 92.

— A day after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled over concerns about the virus outbreak, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said that the Boston Marathon scheduled for next month is still on.

— There are currently five confirmed cases in New Hampshire, 92 in Massachusetts and one in Vermont

— Nationwide, the virus has infected 955 people in the U.S. and killed 29 as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to The New York Times.