Courtesy of the U.S. Department of the Interior Courtesy of the U.S. Department of the Interior

• March 9, 2020 11:00 am

A small earthquake shook a central Maine town west of Waterville on Monday morning.

The magnitude 2.2 earthquake was felt about 8:07 a.m. just north of Mount Vernon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.3 miles, the USGS reports.

Mount Vernon is in Kennebec County west of Waterville.