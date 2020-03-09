18 high schools advance to state finals for Maine Drama Festival

Courtesy of Chris Dougherty Courtesy of Chris Dougherty

• March 9, 2020 1:56 pm

Eighteen high school drama teams will advance to the state finals for the 2020 Maine Drama Festival, to be held the weekend of March 20 and 21 in Falmouth and Rockland.

More than 80 high schools statewide participated in last weekend’s regional competition, held at nine high schools statewide. Each school prepares a one-act play, to be performed in 40 minutes or less, with five minutes each of set up and take down for sets.

For schools in Class A (high schools with 499 or more students), the winners, and the plays they performed, were:

Camden Hills Regional High School, “A Matter of Heritage” by Jan Low

Falmouth High School, “Thieves’ Carnival” by Jean Anouilh

Gorham High School, “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare

Leavitt Area High School, “An Experiment” by Brent Holland

Mount Desert Island High School, “A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes” by Kate Benson

Noble High School, “A Game” by Dennis E. Noble

Skowhegan Area High School, “Bridge” by Jane Decker

Waterville Senior High School, “Christmas with Little Women” by Phyllis McCallum

Yarmouth High School, “Cleveland” by Mac Wellman

For schools in Class B (high schools with 498 or less students), the winners and the plays they performed were:

Central High School, “In Search of the Golden Teardrop” by Betty Havens

Ellsworth High School, “Selections from Talking With” by Jane Martin

Lee Academy, “Jimmy the Antichrist” by Keith J. Powell

Lisbon High School, “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde, adapted by Lisbon High’s theater arts class

Maine Central Institute, “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson

Monmouth Academy, “Chester, Who Painted the World Purple” by Marco Ramirez

Oak Hill High School, “The Trojan Women,” adapted by Tanya Hayes

Oceanside High School, “East of the Sun, and West of the Moon,” original adaptation of a Norwegian folk tale

Stearns High School, “Stress, Pressure, Doom and Other Teen Delights,” by Alan Haehnel

Class A finals will be held at Falmouth High School, and class B finals will be held at Oceanside High School in Rockland. For more information, visit the Maine Drama Council website.