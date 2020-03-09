Plea hearing set for teen accused in grandmother’s death

Ben McCanna | Portland Press Herald via AP Ben McCanna | Portland Press Herald via AP

• March 9, 2020 7:28 am

Updated: March 9, 2020 7:29 am

A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled this week for a Maine teenager accused of killing his grandmother.

Dominic Sylvester was 16 when he called 911 to report that his maternal grandmother, guardian and adoptive mother, 55-year-old Beulah “Marie” Sylvester, was unconscious on Feb. 26, 2018, in the Bowdoinham mobile home they shared. He later told detectives that he’d hit his grandmother on the head with a stick, according to court documents.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for Sylvester, who pleaded not guilty last year after a judge ruled that he would be tried as an adult and a grand jury returned an indictment.

The victim suffered numerous cracked ribs, bruises, cuts, scrapes and a head injury, according to law enforcement officials.

A murder conviction as an adult carries a 25-year minimum sentence with a maximum potential term of life in prison.