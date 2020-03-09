Maine regulators taking comments on Belfast salmon farm until March 12

Abigail Curtis | BDN Abigail Curtis | BDN

Maine regulators plan to make a decision about a large salmon farm after they take the last of the public comments about the proposal.

Norway-based Nordic Aquafarms wants to build the land-based farm, which would produce tens of millions of pounds of salmon per year. The Maine Department of Marine Resources has hosted public hearings about the proposal that have garnered some criticism of the project from residents.

The state has extended the public comment period until March 12. Some residents have criticized the size of the project and voiced concerns about its environmental impact. Nordic Aquafarms has defended the project as a new source of jobs and sustainable food.