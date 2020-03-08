Waterville
Skowhegan officials received more than 1,600 mascot suggestions

Michael G. Seamans | Portland Press Herald via AP
In this Jan. 15, 2019, photo, Skowhegan Area High School cheerleaders stand beneath a mural of the school's mascot on the wall of the gymnasium in Skowhegan. Skowhegan school officials have received hundreds of suggestions for a new mascot after retiring a Native American mascot and nickname last year.
The Associated Press

Skowhegan school officials who voted to retire the “Indians” mascot received more than 1,600 suggestions for a new nickname and have now whittled the list down to 305.

Assistant Superintendent Jon Moody said the list will be reviewed with school administrators.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that the official mascot selection process began Jan. 15, with options to submit suggestions online or on paper. The portal was closed Feb. 24.

Students in grades six through 12 will be asked to provide feedback once two committees, the Support Services Committee and the Education Policy and Programming Committee, come up with five final suggestions.

After that, the two committees will make final recommendations to the School Board, which will then vote on the finalists. There is no timeline for when the nickname and mascot selection process must be completed.

 

