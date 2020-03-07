New Paltz pulls away from Husson in fourth quarter for NCAA tourney win

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

Host SUNY New Paltz used an 11-0 run over a span of 3:05 in the fourth quarter on Friday night to pull away from Bangor’s Husson University en route to a 69-50 win in their NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament game in New York.

New Paltz improved to 25-3 and plays 25-4 Smith College in Saturday’s 7 p.m. contest. Smith is coached by Dexter native Lynn Hersey.

Five-time North Atlantic Conference champion Husson concluded a 19-9 season.

Megan Peach’s conventional three-point play had pulled Husson within 49-38 with 9:34 to go after the Eagles trailed by as many as 17 midway through the third quarter.

But 3-pointers by Maddie Van Pelt and Maddie Gillis triggered the 11-0 run before Van Pelt sank a free throw, Gillis hit a jump shot in the paint and Van Pelt nailed a short jumper.

That made it 60-38.

The Hawks forced the Eagles to commit 22 turnovers and they turned those turnovers into 24 points.

Husson scored just one point off a turnover.

The Hawks scored the game’s first seven points and never trailed.

Marion Dietz finished with a game-high 15 points to go with two steals to lead New Paltz. Gillis added 11 points, four rebounds and two assists and Van Pelt contributed 10 points three rebounds and three assists. Paige Niemeyer chipped in with eight points, eight rebounds four assists and two steals.

Lexi Van Vorst posted eight points and Philesha Teape had five points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Emma Alley, Sydney Allen and Bailey Donovan (seven rebounds) paced Husson with eight points apiece. Alley also had three rebounds and three assists and Allen produced five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Joan Overman finished her career with six points and three rebounds. Sami Ireland, Vanessa Duarte (four rebounds) and Peach (game-high nine rebounds) each netted five points.

Nicole Tapparo had five rebounds and three assists to go with two points.