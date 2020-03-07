Moore’s hat trick propels Greely to second straight Class B hockey state crown

Staff Photo/Nina Mahaleris | BDN Staff Photo/Nina Mahaleris | BDN

• March 7, 2020 6:17 pm

Ryan Moore registered a hat trick, with his second and third goals coming during a third-period surge Saturday afternoon that carried Greely of Cumberland Center to a 5-1 victory over Old Town-Orono in the Class B hockey state championship game at The Colisee in Lewiston.

The Rangers closed out the season with a 17-3-1 record, winning their second straight state title in their third consecutive championship-game meeting with Old Town-Orono.

The Black Bears wound up 15-6-1.

Moore scored once in the first period, then connected barely two minutes apart in the third period to help Greely close out the win. He also provided an assist on a first-period goal by his brother Andy Moore.

Greely scored twice on the power play.

Tyler Grasky posted a goal and an assist for the winners to support goaltender Jared Swisher, who made 15 saves.

Gabe Talon scored off an assist by Nate Young to stake Old Town-Orono to an early first-period lead, but the Rangers quickly equalized and controlled play.

Aidan Rand came up with 27 saves for the Black Bears.