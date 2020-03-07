‘Miraculously’ no injuries reported after logging truck and pickup collide in Fryeburg, police say

Courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department Courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department

• March 7, 2020 4:44 pm

Updated: March 8, 2020 7:28 am

WEST FRYEBURG, Maine — A man driving a Chevy pickup truck with his son in the passenger seat collided with a fully loaded logging truck on a West Fryeburg road, police said Saturday.

The 43-year-old Fryeburg resident with his 20-year-old son turned his Blue 2002 Chevrolet pickup from private Corn Shop Road onto busy West Fryeburg Road at 11:15 a.m. Friday, colliding with a logging truck operated by a 29-year-old man from Freedom, New Hampshire, police said. There were no serious injuries reported.

“Miraculously there were no reported injuries in this crash,” said Fryeburg police chief Joshua Potvin.

Potvin said that driver distraction, inattention and failing to yield when entering a roadway appeared to be factors.

The crash deflated a tire and resulted in damage to the wood loader of the logging truck owned by Khiel Logging Company of Denmark, according to the police report.

West Fryeburg Road was closed for an hour after Fryeburg police and fire departments, Saco Valley Fire, and a Fryeburg rescue team responded to the crash.

The identities of those involved were not released as of Saturday afternoon. Chief Potvin said that the crash was still under investigation.