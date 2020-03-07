Bar Harbor wildfire under investigation

Maine Forest Rangers are investigating a one-acre wildfire near Country Way in Bar Harbor, according to News Center Maine.
No structures were damaged in the fire, which the Bar Harbor Fire Department kept contained.
This story will be updated.
