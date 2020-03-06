Fleming, Ed Darwich named third-team All-America East

Courtesy of UMaine Athletics | UMaine Athletics Courtesy of UMaine Athletics | UMaine Athletics

• March 6, 2020 8:28 pm

University of Maine senior co-captains Andrew Fleming and Sergio El Darwich both have been named to the All-America East men’s basketball third team, the conference announced Friday.

Fleming, a second-team All-AE choice as a junior, has averaged 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this winter.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Norway, Maine, shot 49.1 percent from the field for the Black Bears, who are 9-21 overall and 5-11 in conference play heading into Saturday night’s America East quarterfinal at top-seeded Vermont.

El Darwich, a 6-foot-4 guard, led the Black Bears in scoring this winter at 14.9 points per game along with 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

The native of Dekwaneh, Lebanon, earned America East player of the week honors in mid-January after averaging 31.0 points, 9.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds during back-to-back victories over UMass Lowell and Binghamton.

One other UMaine player recognized by the league was redshirt sophomore guard Mykhailo Yagodin, who was named to the America East All-Academic team.

Vermont, which captured its fourth consecutive America East regular-season title, won most of the conference’s major awards, which were determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.

Senior forward Anthony Lamb was named the Kevin Roberson America East Player of the Year for the second straight year, while Catamounts’ junior guard Ben Shungu was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and sophomore forward Ryan Davis was selected as Sixth Man of the Year.

In addition, UVM’s John Becker, who guided the Catamounts to a 24-7 regular-season record and a 14-2 America East mark, earned Coach of the Year honors for the fourth consecutive year and fifth time overall.

George Tinsley of Binghamton earned Rookie of the Year accolades.

Lamb was joined on the All-America East first team by teammate Stef Smith, Malik Ellison of Hartford, Obadiah Noel of UMass Lowell and Elijah Olaniyi of Stony Brook.

Earning second-team honors were Ahmad Clark of UAlbany, Andrew Garcia of Stony Brook, K.J. Jackson of Maryland Baltimore County, Christian Lutete of UMass Lowell and Sam Sessoms of Binghamton.

Joining Fleming and El Darwich on the third team were Traci Carter of Hartford and Nick Guadarrama and Sean Sutherlin, both of New Hampshire.