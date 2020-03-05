UMaine men’s hockey hosts Providence in important finale

UMaine athletics | BDN UMaine athletics | BDN

• March 5, 2020 8:55 pm

Updated: March 5, 2020 9:07 pm

Men’s College Hockey

No. 15 MAINE vs. PROVIDENCE

Time, site: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 17-11-5 (11-9-3 Hockey East), Providence 16-11-6 (10-10-3)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 65-57-7, Providence 3-2 on 2/29/20

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (9 goals, 32 assists), C Tim Doherty (14 & 22), RW Eduards Tralmaks (14 & 16), RW Adam Dawe (9 & 11), D J.D. Greenway (1 & 8), D Jakub Sirota (1 & 8), G Jeremy Swayman (17-11-5, 2.13 goals-against average, .937 save percentage); Providence — RW Jack Dugan (10 & 42), C Tyce Thompson (19 & 25), D Michael Callahan (5 & 23), LW Greg Printz (15 & 12), C Parker Ford (9 & 13), RW Patrick Moynihan (13 & 8), G Michael Lackey (16-11-6, 2.22, .921)

Game notes: This Seniors Night game has major Hockey East playoff implications. A UMaine win and Connecticut loss at UMass Lowell sews up the fourth seed for UMaine and the Black Bears would host a Hockey East best-of-three quarterfinal series the following weekend. If not, UMaine will hit the road for the quarterfinals. UMaine can finish anywhere from fourth to seventh. Providence could finish anywhere from fifth to ninth so a loss could keep them out of the playoffs. UMaine is 1-20-1 in its last 22 games against the Friars. Dugan, who had a goal and an assist in last Saturday’s 3-2 home win over UMaine, leads the country in scoring, points per game (1.58) and assists. Fossier is 11th in points per game (1.24) and is third in total assists (32). UMaine has allowed only four goals in its last four games. Swayman’s .937 save percentage ranks fifth in the country. Moynihan has 10 power-play goals. UMaine has won four of its last five Seniors Night games.