March 05, 2020
7-year-old shot in Waterville last week begins walking again

A 7-year-old girl who was struck by a bullet near the intersection of Summer and Gold streets in Waterville continues to recover at a Portland hospital, where she has begun to walk again.
By CBS 13

A 7-year-old girl who was shot last week in Waterville is up walking and in a back brace.

Emah Frost is at Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she continues to recover from last week’s shooting.

Frost was playing with her little sister in their bedroom about 3:30 p.m. Friday when a bullet struck her in the chest.

Frost was rushed to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health before she was airlifted to Maine Medical Center.

Police worked the scene near the intersection of Summer and Gold streets throughout Friday night to gather evidence from the second floor apartment on Summer Street where the shooting happened.

So far, no arrests have been made.

 

